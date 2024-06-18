Euro 2024: Fans run for cover after Dortmund roof leaks into stands before Turkey vs Georgia

A torrential downpour in Dortmund ahead of Turkey’s clash with Georgia reached such ferocity that water could be seen cascading down from the roof of the stand at the Westfalenstadion and onto the fans below.

Euro 2024 has so far been played in relatively clement conditions out in Germany, but the first game of Group F on Tuesday afternoon looks like it could be affected by a saturated surface – while some fans in attendance have been left running for cover thanks to several impromptu waterfalls that formed in the corners of the stands.

Those unlucky enough to be seated underneath were videoed moving into drier areas of the ground in scenes that echoed the leaking roof at Manchester United’s Old Trafford last month.

We have inclement weather here in Dortmund. And an Old Trafford roof scenario at both ends before Turkey-Georgia. Serious storm. That water is coming down hard on the fans in lower tiers. pic.twitter.com/uhGXNg0ZpIJune 18, 2024

Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Turkey and Georgia to play through downpour at Euro 2024

Turkey are hoping to get past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time since their run to the Euro 2008 semi-finals. They failed to qualify for the next edition of the tournament and fell at the first hurdle in 2016 and 2021. They have not qualified for a World Cup since reaching the semi-finals in 2002.

Georgia are meanwhile playing in their first-ever major tournament as an independent nation since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. They missed out to North Macedonia in a qualification play-off for Euro 2020, but made it through this year on a penalty shootout at the expense of Greece.

Portugal and the Czech Republic will face off in the other Group F fixture of the day, with that game taking place across the country in Leipzig.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany , while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever .

With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions .