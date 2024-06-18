Euro 2024: Fans run for cover after Dortmund roof leaks into stands before Turkey vs Georgia

In similar scenes to those at Old Trafford last month, rain on the roof of Borussia Dortmund's stadium has cascaded heavily down onto supporters

A torrential downpour in Dortmund ahead of Turkey’s clash with Georgia reached such ferocity that water could be seen cascading down from the roof of the stand at the Westfalenstadion and onto the fans below.

Euro 2024 has so far been played in relatively clement conditions out in Germany, but the first game of Group F on Tuesday afternoon looks like it could be affected by a saturated surface – while some fans in attendance have been left running for cover thanks to several impromptu waterfalls that formed in the corners of the stands.

