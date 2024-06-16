Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate shown that taking handbrake off may be England's best bet

England manager Gareth Southgate has seen Germany, Spain and Italy win well with attack-minded gameplans at Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate in a promotional photo ahead of Euro 2024.
England manager Gareth Southgate in a promotional photo ahead of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has received a tacit suggestion for how England should approach their group stage games after the BBC’s punditry team took note of how some of the other big boys have gone about their business so far.

The first two days of Euro 2024 have seen big wins for Germany and Spain – 5-1 over Scotland and 3-0 over Croatia respectively – while an attack-minded Italy hit back to shake off a shock deficit and come from behind to beat Albania 2-1.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.