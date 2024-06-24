Euro 2024: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer fire back at England captain Harry Kane

By
published

The BBC pair have issued their responses after Harry Kane was asked about their criticism in a recent England press conference

Alan Shearer and Gary LIneker chatting on the Rest Is Football podcast with an inset image of Harry Kane speaking during an England press conference
Alan Shearer and Gary LIneker chatting on the Rest Is Football podcast (Image credit: Future)

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have defended comments they made regarding England's sluggish start at Euro 2024 this summer. Three Lions captain Harry Kane was asked himself what he made of the remarks in a recent England press conference to preview Tuesday's clash with Slovenia, admitting the negative noise from back home doesn't help when trying to build momentum at a major tournament.

Sheare and Lineker, who feature heavily on the BBC following their retirements, believe the remarks they made were fair and came from the right place, insisting they are only replicating what every other media outlet has done over the past few weeks. Speaking on Monday's episode of the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker began by clearing up what he meant by using the word s*** to describe England's performance against Denmark in Frankfurt.

"We've been critical of England's performances, as has pretty much every journalist, but you know how it happens," said Lineker. "We've talked about this a few times before, about journalists not being brave enough to ask their own questions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.