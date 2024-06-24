Euro 2024: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer fire back at England captain Harry Kane

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have defended comments they made regarding England's sluggish start at Euro 2024 this summer. Three Lions captain Harry Kane was asked himself what he made of the remarks in a recent England press conference to preview Tuesday's clash with Slovenia, admitting the negative noise from back home doesn't help when trying to build momentum at a major tournament.

Sheare and Lineker, who feature heavily on the BBC following their retirements, believe the remarks they made were fair and came from the right place, insisting they are only replicating what every other media outlet has done over the past few weeks. Speaking on Monday's episode of the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker began by clearing up what he meant by using the word s*** to describe England's performance against Denmark in Frankfurt.



"We've been critical of England's performances, as has pretty much every journalist, but you know how it happens," said Lineker. "We've talked about this a few times before, about journalists not being brave enough to ask their own questions.



WATCH | Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

"I guarantee whoever that was was probably critical themselves. They do it a) to stir the pot and b) because they're too scared to ask a question from their own selves. It puts Harry on the spot. I thought he answered it fine.

"There was one bit there where he says that we have responsibilities as ex-England players, that we should know better and that we never won anything or words to that effect. Fine, he's absolutely right.



"But I will say one thing. The last thing in the world we want to be is downbeat and critical. We want the England team to perform well on the pitch. The best punditry of all is when England plays well."

Shearer echoed the same tone shared by his BBC pal, stating: "It's important we never get personal. That's the most important thing. They were terrible and we have to say that. If England were brilliant we'd say they were brilliant, that's the way it is.

"As a player you always get the right of reply on the pitch. I have no problem what we said, I wouldn't take anything back we said. England were really poor. I think the vast majority of the country, and even the boys in the squad, will know they were awful against Denmark. There were hardly any positives."

Gareth Southgate must now attempt to get a tune out of his players on Tuesday against Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

