Declan Rice leaps to team mate's defence amid Euro 2024 criticism

By
published

Declan Rice has offered support to his under-fire compatriot

Declan Rice
Declan Rice has started both games at Euro 2024 so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

England midfielder Declan Rice has hit out against criticism that clouds over teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side have collected four points from their opening two games having scored just twice and creating less expected goals than every other team in the competition excluding Scotland.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.