Revealed: Gareth Southgate to make BOLD selection choice ahead of England v Slovenia at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate is reportedly preparing a huge change to his midfield personnel ahead of England's upcoming Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia.

The Three Lions are currently top of Group C with four points and know a point against Slovenia will more than likely be enough to guarantee their passage to the knockout stages. But it is tactically that Southgate has come under fire, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's selection often leaving supporters puzzled.

Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher have all been touted for their potential inclusions but with their also questions over who will start in attack, the 53-year-old could be prepared to make wholesale changes in Cologne on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic, it is Chelsea star Gallagher who is set to start for the Three Lions, replacing Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice in a double pivot in midfield. Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold against both Serbia and Dernamrk with the Blues star now set to be handed his first start of the tournament.

Arsenal midfielder Rice is set to keep his spot and has been a constant face during Southgate's tenure, amplifying just how much trust the England boss places in the former West Ham United man. The 25-year-old has also been very outspoken in the last 48 hours over the criticism unfairly branded the way of Alexander-Arnold.

“It’s funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield," he told ITV Sport. “Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield, and then you play him in midfield, and then you want to bring him down.

“I don’t get it, I don’t get it at all. I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I never pull on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack all because you think he’s had a bad game or something.

“I’ll tell you now: Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it at England, I’ve seen it for Liverpool, he’s unbelievable. That’s what I say to the people who say that type of stuff.”

