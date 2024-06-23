Euro 2024: Hungary's Barnabas Varga stretchered off after horrific collision against Scotland

By
published

Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga's team-mates were visibly concerned for his wellbeing after he appeared to collide with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn

Hungary players hold up a blanket to shield team-mate Barnabas Varga as he receives medical treatment following a suspected collision against Scotland at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland's Euro 2024 match with Hungary was brought to a worrying halt after Barnabas Varga was surrounded by team-mates and a screen to shield him from the view of the crowd after collapsing to the floor in an apparent collision inside the Scotland box. The Ferencvaros striker was then taken off on a stretcher.

No further updates were available on Varga's status during the game, but the BBC reported after the game that the Hungarian FA had confirmed that Varga was 'conscious' and 'in stable condition' in hospital in Stuttgart

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.