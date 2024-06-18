Euro 2024 star INJURED for crucial group match after requiring urgent hospital visit

France have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their upcoming Euro 2024 clash with the Netherlands.

Les Bleus beat Austria 1-0 on Monday evening thanks to a Maximillian Wober own goal, with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud also going close for Didier Deschamps' side.

In a game marred with controversy throughout, France must now turn their focus to Friday's encounter with the Dutch, but now know they will be without one of their key men in Leipzig.

WATCH | How Germany Just BROKE Scotland's System

According to Canal+ in France, Mbappe is set to miss his nation's second Group D clash against Holland after suffering a broken nose.

The Real Madrid star smashed into Austria defender Kevin Danso during the second half and left the field late on with blood streaming onto his shirt.

Mbappe was then seen in an ambulance as he required further medical treatment, and it was later confirmed he is expected to wear a mask for the remainder of the month-long tournament in Germany.

He even teased the prospect of him doing so on social media last night, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Any ideas for masks?"

Des idées de masques 🎭😅 ?June 17, 2024

“He’s not doing well. He’s with the medical staff. I cannot tell you anything else,” Deschamps said after the 1-0 win against Austria.

“His nose got badly hit. We need to check that out. It is just really unfortunate right now.”

“I don’t know,” he insisted after being asked whether his nose needed surgery. “The medical staff is looking after him. I don’t have the evidence in my hands.

"The staff are checking him out. I saw him on the massage table. He didn’t get off lightly. It remains to be seen. But you know me, when I don’t have the facts I keep shtumm.”

“The national squad will always be stronger with Kylian. But if the news does not go along these lines we will have to fight without him. But Kylian is Kylian and every team is stronger with him in it.”

