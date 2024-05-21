Euro 2024 supercomputer issues tournament prediction as England’s chances of glory calculated

England’s Euro 2024 preparations have been stepped up on Tuesday with the announcement of Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the tournament.

The Three Lions boss now has another two-and-a-half weeks and two friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland before he has to submit his final 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.

England will travel to Germany as one of the tournament’s favourites next month as Southgate looks to end 58 years of hurt, but what does the supercomputer make of the Three Lions chances?

Gareth Southgate stood next to the European Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oddspedia’s supercomputer has run through 1,000 simulations to determine which side has the best chance of lifting the Euro 2024 trophy in Berlin on July 14.

And if this number crunching is to be believed, this summer’s tournament will be something of a two-horse race, as France and England look to be ahead of the chasing pack.

In their 1,000 simulations, France win the tournament 278 times, ahead of England who have 238 victories.

That means Didier Deschamps’ side have a 27.8 per cent chance of winning in Germany, ahead of the Three Lions on 23.8 per cent.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

France are also tipped for a strong tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany’s chances are calculated at seven per cent, ahead of Italy (5.5 per cent), Spain (5.3 per cent), the Netherlands (3.9 per cent) and Portugal (3.4 per cent).

Scotland are given just a 1.2 per cent chance of an unlikely victory.

England get their tilt underway on Sunday, June 16 when they take on Serbia before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.

More England stories

JULES BREACH: If England win the Euros this summer then it will be nothing less than what Gareth Southgate and his squad deserve

Liverpool star set for first England call-up, ahead of Euro 2024: report



England Euro 2024 squad: Gareth Southgate's full team ahead of the tournament