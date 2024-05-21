Euro 2024 supercomputer issues tournament prediction as England’s chances of glory calculated
With Euro 2024 less than a month away, the supercomputer has been fired up - and England could be set for a storming tournament
England’s Euro 2024 preparations have been stepped up on Tuesday with the announcement of Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the tournament.
The Three Lions boss now has another two-and-a-half weeks and two friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland before he has to submit his final 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.
England will travel to Germany as one of the tournament’s favourites next month as Southgate looks to end 58 years of hurt, but what does the supercomputer make of the Three Lions chances?
Oddspedia’s supercomputer has run through 1,000 simulations to determine which side has the best chance of lifting the Euro 2024 trophy in Berlin on July 14.
And if this number crunching is to be believed, this summer’s tournament will be something of a two-horse race, as France and England look to be ahead of the chasing pack.
In their 1,000 simulations, France win the tournament 278 times, ahead of England who have 238 victories.
That means Didier Deschamps’ side have a 27.8 per cent chance of winning in Germany, ahead of the Three Lions on 23.8 per cent.
Germany’s chances are calculated at seven per cent, ahead of Italy (5.5 per cent), Spain (5.3 per cent), the Netherlands (3.9 per cent) and Portugal (3.4 per cent).
Scotland are given just a 1.2 per cent chance of an unlikely victory.
England get their tilt underway on Sunday, June 16 when they take on Serbia before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.
