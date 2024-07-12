Euro 2024: Where to buy Gareth Southgate's touchline outfit ahead of England vs Spain final

While it's not yet quite as iconic as his 2018 World Cup waistcoat, Gareth Southgate's choice of Euro 2024 outfit is starting to gain traction.

During England's run to the semi-finals in 2018, the Three Lions boss' fashion choice became a national talking point, with sales in his 'lucky' waistcoat booming as the former Aston Villa defender became un unlikely style icon.

He didn't milk it though and by the time Euro 2020 finally came around in the summer of 2021, he sported a more traditional suit and tie, retaining his place as one of the more stylish and smartly dressed coaches at the tournament.

Fast forward to Euro 2024 in Germany and the 53-year-old has another new look. England fans will have noticed that the boss has opted for something a bit less formal this summer, as he has sported a simple, smart-casual polo shirt.

Southgate has worn the same outfit for every game, but there is logic behind his choice of this cotton knitted polo top.

'Whenever you put something on, you’re making some sort of a statement, aren’t you?," he said in a pre-tournament interview with GQ. "I am conscious of that now.

Waistcoats are so 2018 (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"This year, it will be more short-sleeved knits than a suit and tie, because we’re trying to create a relaxed environment. When you’re working with young lads, you don't want to be too stiff – in what you’re doing or wearing."

With England again making the European Championship final, you can't argue with Southgate's choice of attire. And if you want to get the full Southgate look ahead of Sunday's final then you need to head to Marks & Spencer, as England's official tailors have again provided Southgate with his outfit for the tournament.

Described as a 'Pure Cotton Zip Up Knitted Polo Shirt', Southgate has been wearing the ivory colour which is available online here and in their stores for just £45 - but stocks appear to be low, so you may want to get a move on.

