Euro 2024: Where to buy Gareth Southgate's touchline outfit ahead of England vs Spain final

By
published

If you want to really look the part on Sunday evening, you need to get out to the shops now

England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's not yet quite as iconic as his 2018 World Cup waistcoat, Gareth Southgate's choice of Euro 2024 outfit is starting to gain traction. 

During England's run to the semi-finals in 2018, the Three Lions boss' fashion choice became a national talking point, with sales in his 'lucky' waistcoat booming as the former Aston Villa defender became un unlikely style icon. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.