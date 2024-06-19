Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Scotland vs Switzerland?

By
published

The BBC have confirmed their commentator and pundit crew for Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024

David Moyes will be on pundit duties for Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024
David Moyes will be on pundit duties for Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alex Pantling)

Who are the commentators for Scotland vs Switzerland?

We're now into the second round of group games at Euro 2024, with Scotland knowing that they cannot afford to follow Friday's 5-1 thrashing by Germany up with another defeat if they are to get out of Group A.  Switzerland are in a much more comfortable position, having seen off Hungary 3-1 in their opening fixture.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.