Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Scotland vs Switzerland?

We're now into the second round of group games at Euro 2024, with Scotland knowing that they cannot afford to follow Friday's 5-1 thrashing by Germany up with another defeat if they are to get out of Group A. Switzerland are in a much more comfortable position, having seen off Hungary 3-1 in their opening fixture.

The action will be broadcast live on the BBC for UK viewers, so who is in the gantry and the studio for this one?

The commentators for this one depend whether you're watching the action on BBC One or BBC One Scotland.

Experienced commentator Steve Bower will be joined by former Scotland and Everton forward James McFadden on BBC One, while viewers of the channel's Scottish equivalent north of the border will have Liam McLeod commentating, with former Scotland winger Neil McCann joining him on the gantry.

Gabby Logan will be presenting the action from the studio for both channels and will be joined by former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham United boss David Moyes, current Scotland captain Rachel Corsie and former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who will all be on pundit duties.

