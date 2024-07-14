Euro 2024 final: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Spain vs England?

Gary Lineker will be leading BBC's coverage of the Euro 2024 in Berlin inside the stadium

Euro 2024 reaches its conclusion on Sunday night as Spain and England fight it out for the famous trophy in Berlin.

Match 51 sees three-time European champions Spain seeking a first continental crown since 2012 as England continue their search for a first major honour in men's football since 1966, having lost the final of Euro 2020 on penalties to Italy.

In the UK, coverage of the big match will be broadcast live on BBC One and here, FourFourTwo takes a look at the commentators and pundits on duty for the final in Berlin...

Alan Shearer will be part of BBC's coverage of the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

In the commentary box for Spain versus England on Sunday will be Guy Mowbray, who has worked with the BBC since 2004, having previously featured for both ITV and Eurosport. Mowbray has also worked with BT Sport (now TNT Sports) since 2015.

He will be joined on commentary duty by former England striker Alan Shearer on Sunday. The Newcastle United legend is the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals and netted 30 times in 63 appearances for the Three Lions.

In addition, journalist Kelly Somers and former Lionesseses defender Alex Scott will be working as reporters during the match coverage on Sunday.

Who are the BBC pundits for Spain vs England?

Rio Ferdinand will be in the BBC studio as England take on Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

BBC One coverage of Spain versus England in the final of Euro 2024 will be led by Gary Lineker, who admitted ahead of the game that he has not yet attended a match at the continental competition. The former England captain, who scored 48 goals in 90 games for the Three Lions, will be in the stadium for this one.

Lineker will be joined by former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand, while ex-Manchester City and Three Lions defender Micah Richards will also be on punditry duty for the Euro 2024 final.

There will be some Spanish representation, too, with former Spain midfielder Juan Mata giving perspective on La Roja. Mata played in England with Manchester United and Chelsea and was part of the Spain squads which won the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012 two years later. He also won two Euros at youth level with La Roja.

