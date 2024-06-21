Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Slovakia vs Ukraine?

Who are the BBC commentators pencilled in for Slovakia vs Ukraine at Euro 2024?

Francesco Calzona's side can take a huge step towards the knockout stages with victory, as they take on the Blue and Yellows in their next Group E clash.

The BBC are broadcasting the action live from Dusseldorf with close to 55,000 fans inside Merkur Spiel-Arena. Slovakia remain favourites to emerge victorious with bookmakers and coverage is set to get underway at 13:30 BST.

WATCH | Euro 2024: EVERYTHING You Need To Know!

Steve Bower will provide his expert analysis from the commentary box, having done so across multiple platforms since the mid-1990s.

He began with Manchester United's in-house television service, MUTV, before branching out to work with broadcasters such as Setanta Sports, Sky Sports and is now mostly popular with the BBC.

Bower was involved with Match of the Day's coverage at the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups and is instantly recognisable with footballing fans.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin Keown will join him in the commentary booth and has done so since his retirement back in 2012. The 57-year-old played largely for Arsenal throughout his career but also enjoyed later spells with Everton, Aston Villa and Reading.

Meanwhile, in the studio, Gabby Logan will be on presenting duties, as she looks ahead to what could be a vital game in Group E in Germany this afternoon.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

'No words are enough to describe him, he has brought hope, joy and happiness - he is going to conquer the world!' Giorgi Kinkladze on Georgia's new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

'I don't think we are getting the most out of...': Gary Neville delivers bold England Euro 2024 verdict

Teddy Sheringham: 'People expected Harry Kane to score against Serbia but he had to adapt'