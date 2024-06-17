Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Austria vs France?
The ITV commentators for Austria vs France at Euro 2024 have been announced
Who are the commentators for Austria vs France?
Both sides will be getting their Euro 2024 campaigns underway at theMerkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Monday night, with ITV broadcasting the Group D game live for a UK audience.
France will want to highlight their credentials as one of the tournament favourites with a strong display against Austria, but Ralf Rangnick's side will prove tricky customers for Les Bleus. Indeed, an upset is certainly on the cards, depending on the quality France turn up with in west Germany.
Sam Matterface is the lead commentator for Austria vs France, with the 46-year-old having worked for the broadcaster as their main voice since 2020. Regularly heard on England games, Matterface is selected for all of the biggest games on ITV's coverage of Euro 2024.
He will be joined on the gantry by Lee Dixon, with the ex-England international and former Arsenal full-back often heard alongside Matterface during games for ITV. He has worked for ITV since 2012, both as a pundit and co-commentator.
In the studio, Laura Woods is the main presenter. She is joined by the esteemed trio of Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, who will all look to impart their expert analysis on the match preview and game itself. The three are regularly seen on the same punditry panel, with Austria vs France their first game of Euro 2024 together.
