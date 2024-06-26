Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Georgia vs Portugal?
The final pair of Euro 2024 group games take place on Wednesday evening, as Group F reaches a conclusion.
Two wins from two mean that Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side are safely through to the last 16 as group winners, but tournament debutants Georgia still harbour hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
It's a fairly simple equation for the Georgians, who must win, but also ensure that their goal difference is superior to the Czech Republic's, who head into tonight's other game against Turkey one goal better off than Willy Sagnol's men. The action will be live on ITV, so here is a look at the team bringing us the action.
Who are the ITV commentators for Georgia vs Portugal at Euro 2024?
Broadcasting legend Clive Tyldesley will be on the Gelsenkirchen gantry for this one. The ITV veteran will have another instantly recognisable voice next to him as former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist brings his infectious enthusiasm back to the airwaves.
Back in the studio, Mark Pougatch will call the shots with help from his team of analysts which consists of ex-Manchester United duo Roy Keane and Gary Neville, plus Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.
Coverage starts on ITV1 at 7.15pm.
