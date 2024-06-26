Euro 2024: Roy Keane blasts Arsenal and England star for being 'too weak'

By
published

England finished top of Group C following a less-than-convincing 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024

Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane has cited a lack of character in the England dressing room after yet another poor showing at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side drew 0-0 with Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday, with supporters once again venting their frustrations after another sub-par performance. The Three Lions failed to muster a decent shot on goal across the 90 minutes, despite finishing top of Group C overall after three games played.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.