Darren Anderton: 'Getting through each round of Euro 2024 isn't enough – this England team should be entertaining us'
Anderton played alongside Southgate at Euro 96, but wnats to see a lot more from his old friend's England team this summer
England fans have been infuriated with the way their national team has playing during Euro 2024.
Despite reaching the last-16 as Group C winners, England have won only one game – against Serbia in their opener – with draws against Denmark and Slovenia thereafter. There is no clear game plan in possession and fans have grown increasingly frustrated as manager Gareth Southgate largely sticks with the same starting XI. The same players started the first two matches, before Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold to little effect in the latter bore draw.
While the reaction of some supporters has been overblown, even Southgate's own former England team-mates are beginning to demand more.
"I mean, it comes down to Gareth in the end," former England and Tottenham Hotspur winger Darren Anderton tells FourFourTwo on behalf of William Hill. "He picks the team and everything else. I think it's pretty obvious that the team isn't playing with any confidence, there's no movement. It's almost like watching walking football at times and it's very easy to defend against."
For Anderton, there has to be change in Sunday's last-16 game, possibly against the Netherlands.
"We get all know that, with the talent we possess in that front five or six, playing the way we have been is unthinkable to be honest. When you put that sort of talent together on the pitch, it's the manager's job to get the best out of them.
"We get to watch them every week in the Premier League. We know what they're capable of and, right now, we're watching different players. That's the worry. Now I also understand that, for Gareth, it's all about winning or getting results and getting to the next phase, which we've done. But we need more than that, because to merely limp through football matches with this crop of players is a shame.
"That's not the way to go. This is a squad capable of entertaining football fans and we know they're capable of that."
