Darren Anderton: 'Getting through each round of Euro 2024 isn't enough – this England team should be entertaining us'

By
published

Anderton played alongside Southgate at Euro 96, but wnats to see a lot more from his old friend's England team this summer

Phil Foden of England interacts with Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, as he leaves the field after being replaced by substitute Anthony Gordon (not pictured) during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
England fans have been infuriated with the way their national team has playing during Euro 2024.

Despite reaching the last-16 as Group C winners, England have won only one game – against Serbia in their opener – with draws against Denmark and Slovenia thereafter. There is no clear game plan in possession and fans have grown increasingly frustrated as manager Gareth Southgate largely sticks with the same starting XI. The same players started the first two matches, before Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold to little effect in the latter bore draw. 

Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.