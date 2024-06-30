Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Spain vs Georgia?

Euro 2024 action on Sunday night sees Spain meet Georgia in a tie that could aptly be described as David vs Goliath. La Roja were among the most impressive teams in the group stage and will expect to progress to the quarter-finals.

But Georgia will not be easy opposition, as Portugal discovered in their final group match. Willy Sagnol’s side have been excellent at Euro 2024, thrilling fans in an entertaining clash with Turkey, earning a draw with Czech Republic and then producing that shock victory over Portugal.

Expect a combative and hard-working Georgia to harry Spain throughout, then, with Luis de la Fuente’s side likely to dominate possession.

Who is the referee for Spain vs Georgia?

Francois Letexier is the man in charge for what promises to be a full-blooded encounter. He will take charge of his third match at the tournament, having previously refereed Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania and a goalless draw between Denmark and Serbia.

The Frenchman was not called into action too often in either game, showing five yellow cards across both. He and his team of officials will be hoping for a similarly routine 90 minutes in Cologne.

Letexier will be assisted by compatriots Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni.

Who are the VAR and fourth official for Spain vs Georgia?

Jerome Brisard of France will lead the VAR team, alongside Willy Delajod and Italian Paolo Valeri.

The fourth official will be Dutchman Serdar Gozubuyuk.

