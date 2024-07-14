Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Spain vs England?

Jude Bellingham speaks to Felix Zwayer during England vs Netherlands

England are just 90 minutes away from a first major trophy in men's football since 1966, but standing between the Three Lions and the Euro 2024 title are three-time European champions Spain.

Gareth Southgate's secured a place in a second successive Euros final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday night, with Spain having beaten France by the same scoreline the previous night.

So Spain and England meet in Sunday's Euro 2024 final at Berlin's Olympiastadion in what could be a busy night for the officials. Here, FourFourTwo takes a look at the men in charge...

Who is the referee for Spain vs England at Euro 2024?

Referee François Letexier gestures during Spain's game against Georgia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euro 2024 final may be going ahead without France, but French referee François Letexier has been handed the job of overseeing the most prestigious fixture of the tournament.

Letexier has already refereed three matches at Euro 2024, haven taken charge of Croatia's 2-2 draw with Albania, Denmark's goalless game versus Serbia and Spain's 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

The 35-year-old, who began officiating in Ligue 1 in 2016, handed out 10 yellow cards in those three fixtures. He has not sent a player off or awarded a penalty so far at Euro 2024.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Spain vs England at Euro 2024?

Referee Jerome Brisard in a Euro 2024 qualifier between Austria and Belgium in June 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brisard will be joined by compatriots Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, the two assistant referees for Sunday's final in Berlin.

The VAR official is another Frenchman, Willy Delajod, who assumed that role for the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris.

Delajod will be assisted in the VAR room by Italian Massimiliano Irrati, whie the fourth official is Poland's Szymon Marciniak.

