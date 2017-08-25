Europa League draw in full

Arsenal have been drawn with BATE Borisov, Cologne and Crvena Zvezda for the group stages of the 2017-18 Europa League.

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will instead look to lift the Europa League for the first time since its inception as the successor to the UEFA Cup in 2009.

AC Milan, Lazio and Lyon were also represented in the draw, which took place in Monaco on Friday, and the latter club - who will host the final - were pitted against Everton, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol in Group E.

Here is the draw in full…

The official result of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League Group Stage draw!

Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Young Boys, Partizan, Skenderbeu

Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

Group D: AC Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens

Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol

Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, FC Sheriff, Zlin

Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Lugano

Group H : Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Crvena Zvezda

Group I: Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor

Group J: Athletic Bilbao, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersund

Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse

Group L: Zenit, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg, Vardar