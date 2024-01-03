Everton make eyebrow-raising enquiry for Liverpool wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool and Everton haven’t directly exchanged any players for over two decades, but the Toffees are said to have enquired about taking Portuguese wonderkid Fabio Carvalho across Stanley Park to aid in their battle against relegation.

The Merseyside clubs have been battling out at opposite ends of the table this season, with Jurgen Klopp hoping to claim his second Premier League title as Reds boss while Sean Dyche has had to overcome a ten-point deduction to steer Everton out of the bottom three.

Goals and creativity have been at something of a premium for the Blues, who have bagged just 24 in their 20 league games so far this season – a lower goals-per-game tally than all but four of their Premier League rivals (Sheffield United, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Manchester United).

A move for a player of Carvalho’s talents would make sense, then; he was the star of the show for Fulham as they romped to the Championship title in 2021/22, claiming ten goals and eight assists in 36 games that season, as well as scoring against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Italian journalist Rudi Galetti names Everton as one of several parties interested in taking the 21-year-old for the second half of the season, with Carvalho resigned to a bit part place so far this season.

Such a move would be a real rarity, however: the last player to move between Liverpool and Everton was Abel Xavier all the way back in 2002, just a couple of years after Nick Barmby had made the same switch.

Nobody has gone the other way since Gary Ablett in 1992; apparently these things come in pairs, as Peter Beardsley had also exchanged Anfield for Goodison Park the previous year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and runaway Championship leaders Leicester City are the other clubs Galetti claims to be interested in Carvalho.

