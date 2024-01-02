Liverpool 'weigh up' move for prolific Premier League star - but they face competition

Liverpool face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Hwang Hee-chan

Liverpool could face competition from Tottenham for the signature of in-form Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, according to reports.

The South Korea international has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals in 20 appearances.

Only Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min and Jarrod Bowen have been more prolific so far this term.

Hwang is thriving under Gary O'Neil and his fantastic form in front of goal has seen him linked with a move away from Molineux.

The 27-year-old is under contract with Wolves until the summer of 2028, so the club will be in a reasonably strong position in any negotiations with a suitor.

However, Wolves had to sell several players last summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and they may need to raise more funds ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham have emerged as contenders to sign Hwang, who is poised to jet off to Qatar for the Asian Cup this week.

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a renewed effort from Saudi Arabia's Pro League to acquire Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp may wish to strengthen his attacking options regardless of what happens with the Egypt international.

Meanwhile Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has called for reinforcements this month and he will also be keen to add more depth to his squad in the summer.

The chance to play alongside international team-mate Son may appeal to Hwang, who joined Wolves from RB Leizpig in 2021.

Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle on Monday.

Spurs sit fifth in the standings following their 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

