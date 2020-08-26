Everton transfer news: Another James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti reunion? Toffees linked with Real Madrid attacker
By Conor Pope
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached James Rodriguez at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and a £31m transfer could now be on the cards
James Rodriguez could team up with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti for a third time in his career this summer, with the Colombian linked with a move to Merseyside.
Ancelotti signed James when he was Real Madrid manager in 2014, and later brought him in on a two-season long loan at Bayern Munich in 2017.
Now, talk has picked up of a move to Everton, with Talksport reporting that both a permanent move or a loan move could be on the cards.
James, who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger, only made eight La Liga appearances last season, and has a year left on his contract in Madrid.
Still only 29, he drew the second-highest transfer fee in Portuguese football history when he moved from Porto to Monaco in 2013, and after a brilliant 2014 World Cup in Brazil – including a wonderful volley against Uruguay – he moved to Real Madrid. The fee was around £63 million, which was then the fourth-highest transfer fee of all time.
James Rodríguez, World Cup 2014. The streets won’t forget. pic.twitter.com/rD6qpf6uDRAugust 18, 2019
A move to Everton would likely be considerably cheaper for the Toffees, although some claim the fee could still be around £35m. James is clearly not in Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Bernabeu, and has previously spoken about how a move to England would interest him – despite links to a move to the MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami project.
"I've already been in several good leagues and the only thing missing is Serie A and the Premier League, you have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go," James has said.
"Going to England would be a good thing, it's a top league."
A move to Everton has also been raised directly with Ancelotti back in July.
“James Rodriguez? I like, I like a lot as a player,” explained the Everton boss.
“When I left Madrid, James Rodriguez followed me to Munich. He came to play. But he followed me as a rumour to Napoli and now he is following me to here Everton as a rumour. I have to be honest – I like him a lot.”
