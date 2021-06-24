Ex-Ahly captain: Al Ahly's decision to choose Pitso was "genius"

Former Al Ahly captain Shady Mohamed insists that the Egyptian giant made a "genius decision" by appointing Pitso Mosimane as their head coach.

Mosimane arrived at the Red Eagles in September last year after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns and has already managed to win four trophies, including the Egyptian Premier League title, Caf Champions League title, Caf Super Cup, Egyptian Cup as well as claiming bronze at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The 56-year-old now looks set to reach his third Caf Champions League final after guiding his side to a 1-0 win over Esperance in the semi-final first leg last weekend.

The former Bafana coach will now be aiming to finish their business when they welcome the Tunisian outfit to the Cairo International Stadium for the return leg on Saturday evening.

Mohamed has since praised his for side for luring Mosimane away from the DStv Premiership champions off the back of a treble winning campaign with the Brazilians.

“Mosimane is a great coach and the decision to choose him was genius. He was the most adequate option available back at the time,” Mohamed told Al Ahly TV.

“He [Mosimane] arrived at Al Ahly knowing how valuable the club is while being very familiar to the atmosphere in Africa. He will make history with time. His ambition is to win the Club World Cup.”