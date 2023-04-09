Ex-Chelsea star tells Blues to 'take £70m' from Bayern Munich for Mason Mount

Former Chelsea (opens in new tab) defender Glen Johnson has encouraged his old club to accept a £70m fee for Mason Mount this summer, amid talk of interest from Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).

Mount is out of contract at the end of next season and continues to be strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) have both been rumoured as potential landing spots for Mount, but ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel's recent appointment as Bayern head coach has seen the German giants' name enter the rumour mill.

And Johnson – who won the 2004/05 Premier League title with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea – thinks that a switch to the Allianz Arena would suit Mount perfectly. In an interview with DAZN Bet, he said:

"I actually think he would be brilliant at Bayern, and you could understand why Tuchel wants him because he got him playing his best football for sure. Everything that went well at Chelsea whilst Tuchel was there, Mason Mount was right at the heart of it. He hasn’t had that same impact since, so you could understand why they would want to do business together again and link back up.

"I think he is more than good enough to play at that level; I really like him. At the moment, Chelsea should take £70m because he hasn’t been the same Mason Mount and Chelsea may need to take the money after all their signings. It also depends on who the next manager is, because [Mount] may be able to bounce back if there is a top manager like Tuchel, who wants to bring in other top players to play alongside him.

"On the other hand, you could totally understand why interest from a club like Bayern and a manager like Tuchel would make his head turn: [under Tuchel] was when he was playing his best."