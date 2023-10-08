Ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given tells FFT major medal 'doesn't mean a lot'

Shay Given was an FA Cup winner with Manchester City in 2011 – but that triumph wasn't all that significant for the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper.

Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue of the magazine, Given reflects on his role in City's first major trophy win for 35 years.

Or, as the ex-Newcastle and Aston Villa man explains, his lack of role in that particular success...

Given with the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given featured just four times during the 2010/11 campaign – which proved to be his last at City – with manager Roberto Mancini favouring Joe Hart between the sticks.

He didn't play at all in the victorious FA Cup run and, as he tells FFT, the sole major trophy win of his career wasn't what it might have been.

"To be honest, that medal doesn’t mean a lot," concedes Given, "because I didn’t really contribute. But I was part of the group and – having endured the heartache of losing cup finals at Newcastle in the past [the 1998 FA Cup final] – I enjoyed the emotion of all my team-mates winning on the day."

Given watched from the bench as Yaya Toure's goal saw Man City beat Stoke City 1-0 at Wembley to claim their first silverware following the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour.

He left the club that summer, signing for Aston Villa – where he would later become assistant manager – before finishing his career with Stoke City.

Given's total of 451 Premier League appearances remains a record for an Irish player in the competition.

