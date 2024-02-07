Ex-Manchester United star Lee Sharpe explains the real reason Jadon Sancho will NEVER play for Red Devils again

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's very-public falling out with his manager, Erik ten Hag, has been one of the stories of the Premier League season so far.

The England international was accused of not working hard enough in training, before taking to social media to refute his gaffer's claims. The incident led to Sancho being loaned back to the German club at which he made his name. Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe, who had plenty of fallings out with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Old Trafford, isn't confident it is a conflict that can be resolved.

"With the way the manager has treated the situation, I don't see a way back," Sharpe tells FourFourTwo on behalf of luckyblock.com. "We don't know what's happened, what's been said, behind closed doors, but he's ostracised Jadon by asking him train with the youth team and also by himself.

Lee Sharpe played for United in the 90s (Image credit: Getty)

"Sancho has such ability and I love to watch him when he's on his game but he hasn't done it regularly enough since he's been there. He's obviously had a conflict with the manager and now he's at Borussia Dortmund, somewhere he seems far happier. Everyone will be satisfied with things as they stand but he's still a Manchester United player so a decision will need to be made at the end of the season.

"I never actually went and apologised to Alex Ferguson. The manager would tell me off when I stepped out of line and I would sit there and take it and we'd all move on. Fergie would too – he was good like that. Once you'd had a row and he'd given you the hairdryer treatment you'd be left alone to get on with it.

"It's tough to compare my day with what's happened to Sancho because social media means they can go public with their complaints whereas we couldn't. Unless you went to a newspaper but that wasn't something people really did.

Erik ten Hag has asked Sancho to apologise (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We don't know exactly what went on between Erik ten Hag and Sancho. The player obviously thinks he's trained well enough and the manager doesn't. It's a simple difference of opinion that should have been settled behind closed doors.

"Sancho should probably apologise for the public speaking, even if not for the comments themselves."

More Manchester United stories

Robbie Savage exclusive: “I was a failure at Manchester United – it meant so much"

Manchester United to get rid of first team star this week - with Turkish transfer window

How long will Lisandro Martinez be out? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives injury update