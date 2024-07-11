Exclusive: England had planned to celebrate Euro 2024 victory parade at Wembley, but that will no longer happen

England are set to compete in the Euro 2024 final against Spain, with contingency plans in place for a parade should they win

Harry Kane of England takes a penalty during the Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 match between The Netherlands and England at BVB Stadion Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
If Harry Kane lifts the trophy in Germany there will be a huge party to attend back in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

England reached the final of Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday night, meaning they're one step closer to ending their 58-year wait for a major trophy in the men's game. 

With Spain the only opponents now standing in the way between England and Euro 2024 glory, officials have now started making plans for potential celebrations should Gareth Southgate's side lift the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.

