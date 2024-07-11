The Killers halt London gig to show England win before epic Mr Brightside rendition

We've all been there before, when plans go awry and you realise you've made prior arrangements that clash with a huge football match.

That was the case for England supporters who booked tickets months ago to see The Killers perform at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday evening, as the 20,000-strong crowd flocked to one of the capital's biggest venues knowing that they would be missing out on the Three Lionss Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

However, after 90 minutes of supporters nervously checking their phones throughout the gig, the Las Vegas band, just like Gareth Southgate's team, gave fans a moment they will never forget.

“I can see your phones," frontman Brandon Flowers told the audience with the match finely poised with less than ten minutes to go. "Is it still 1-1? That’s tight. Maybe we can relieve your anxiety,” he added before playing A Dustland Fairytale.

As they played that hit, Ollie Watkins was scoring his 91st-minute winner in Dortmund and at the end of the song the conclusion of the match was broadcast on the big screen, giving fans the chance to take in the moment that England booked in their first-ever major tournament final on foreign soil.

And then the party started.

@thekillers ad-hoc switching to the England match at the O2 stadium in London right in the middle of their show, so that all of the fans in the crowd could experience the overtime win. Right into streamers and Mr. Brightside in EPIC fashion! Bravo! pic.twitter.com/GW1dMIqD7QJuly 10, 2024

With the crowd already in raptures, red and white streamers were fired into the air from the stage and the band launched into their iconic signature song, Mr Brightside, while drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr sported an England kit.

The 2003 hit is one of the most loved rock songs in recent years, with Spotify last year confirming it was the UK's most streamed song in their history and provided a fitting soundtrack to what was an almighty celebration in the east London venue.

Watkins' injury-time goal was the latest in a trilogy of late, late England shows, following on from Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time equaliser against Slovakia in the last-16 before Harry Kane's extra-time winner, while the Three Lions also came from behind to beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarters.

Tonight we played for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿! pic.twitter.com/bqvSas14Z5July 10, 2024

Xavi Simons had given the Netherlands an early lead in Dortmund with a superb long-range strike on seven minutes, before a disputed Harry Kane penalty levelled the score 11 minutes later.

An 81st-minute double substitution from Southgate that saw Watkins and Cole Palmer introduced proved to be the inspiration behind the late win, as it was the Chelsea man who teed up Villa striker Watkins for the memorable winner.

England now face Spain in Sunday's final, but there won't be any schedule clashes at the O2 this time, as the venue will be putting on a screening of the match, with tickets available by a free public ballot.

