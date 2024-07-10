Ollie Watkins reveals his match-winning premonition after firing England into Euro 2024 final

Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner as England set up a Euro 2024 final against Spain

England’s Euro 2024 semi-final match-winner Ollie Watkins has revealed that he had a pre-match premonition that he and Cole Palmer would come off the bench to combine for a goal.

The Three Lions’ latest late show saw the Aston Villa striker brought on for Harry Kane alongside Cole Palmer who replaced Phil Foden on 81 minutes with the match finely poised at 1-1. 

