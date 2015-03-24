Falcao to 'keep fighting' for Man United future

The Colombia international has struggled to establish himself under Louis van Gaal this season following his high-profile loan move from Monaco and was notably dropped to the under-21s earlier this month, where he also failed to fire.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has been the subject of reports suggesting he will not stay at the club past his current loan deal but Falcao maintains playing time is key to establishing himself this season.

Having joined up with his international team-mates in Bahrain on Tuesday, he told Radio Caracol: "I think any footballer needs to play and playing makes them happy.

"I am totally focused on the club. There are eight games left and anything can happen.

"When the championship finishes, of course I will sit down, analyse things and decide what is best for me. Obviously I need to find a place where I have continuity and where I can play.

"[Van Gaal] has to make decisions like any other coach. Regardless of whether they are favourable for me or not, I try to behave in the best way possible, to be professional at all times and to take advantage of the time he gives me. That’s it.

"I know there has been a lot of talk, but I try to distance myself from that. People speculate, but I am good and feeling calm. I just need to play. I can't let myself get worried, I need to be prepared to take the opportunity when it comes.

"I am happy at the club and with how the fans and my team-mates have treated me. I will keep fighting until the end at Manchester United."