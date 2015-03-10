Falcao misfires for Man United's under-21s
Radamel Falcao's Manchester United future looks bleak after the Colombian striker endured a miserable outing for the club's development side on Tuesday.
Dropped for the senior side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Monday, Falcao was included in the Under-21 XI to face Tottenham's youngsters at Old Trafford.
However, in 71 minutes on the pitch, Falcao struggled to make a contribution in attack, even blocking two goalbound efforts from his own team-mates to cap another hapless showing.
Reports have mounted in recent months that United have lost interest in turning Falcao's loan deal from Monaco into a long-term acquisition and his run-out will have done little to convince Louis van Gaal of his qualities.
The youth clash ended 1-1 with Rafael da Silva scoring for United as he continues his comeback from a fractured cheekbone.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.