Falcao misfires for Man United's under-21s

Dropped for the senior side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Monday, Falcao was included in the Under-21 XI to face Tottenham's youngsters at Old Trafford.

However, in 71 minutes on the pitch, Falcao struggled to make a contribution in attack, even blocking two goalbound efforts from his own team-mates to cap another hapless showing.

Reports have mounted in recent months that United have lost interest in turning Falcao's loan deal from Monaco into a long-term acquisition and his run-out will have done little to convince Louis van Gaal of his qualities.

The youth clash ended 1-1 with Rafael da Silva scoring for United as he continues his comeback from a fractured cheekbone.