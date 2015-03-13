Falcao not humiliated, insists Van Gaal

The Colombia international has endured a miserable time at Old Trafford since his loan move from Monaco in September.

Big things were expected of Falcao at United, but the 29-year-old has suffered with injuries and has struggled to force his way into the starting line-up under Van Gaal.

Falcao was prolific during his time at Porto and Atletico Madrid and was also among the goals for Monaco before suffering a serious knee injury, but found himself turning out for United's Under-21s in midweek as he attempts to rediscover his form.

The misfiring frontman appeared unimpressed at being substituted during that game, but United boss Van Gaal insists there is no problem with Falcao and is endeavouring to get the best out of him before the end of his loan spell.

He said: "We are looking for the solution,

"Sometimes players can give fantastic performances in one country but not in another. It would not be the first time and it won't be the last.

When asked if Falcao can regain his form, the United manager replied: "At a club like Man United it is more difficult. He has competitors. He knows Wayne Rooney is playing there and scoring."

Asked about the striker's appearance for United's Under-21 side, Van Gaal said: "I have read it was a humiliation. I do not think so. It is a professional attitude of the manager, the management, also the club and especially from the player.

"It is not only Falcao. (Victor) Valdes and Rafael (da Silva) have also played.

"He has not reacted how the media say he has reacted."