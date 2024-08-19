Fantasy Premier League players manage to break game's rules with ingenius loophole

Fantasy Premier League players managed to find an incredible loophole in the game's rules over the weekend.

As the Premier League got underway on Friday night with Manchester United vs Fulham, FPL players across the world assembled their teams ready for scoring as many points as possible in the new campaign.

With just Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City left to play in the first gameweek of FPL, Mohamed Salah has so far scored the most points with 14, with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Danny Welbeck the game's next best players with 12 each.

VIDEO: Why Dominic Solanke Is Tottenham's Best Signing In Years

But as Spurs prepare to host new-boys Leicester at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, FPL players have realised a crazy loophole that has allowed them to have four players from the same team.

Of course, FPL rules stipulate that a maximum of three players from a Premier League side are allowed to be included in teams on the game - but the recent transfer of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth to Spurs has allowed an FPL user to bypass that rule.

X user @FPL_J05H selected his FPL team for the 2024/25 season prior to Solanke's Spurs switch on August 10, allowing him to have four Tottenham players in his side for the first game of the season. Along with Solanke, they also have James Maddison, Heung-min Son and Pedro Porro in their side, providing them with a clear advantage for Monday's match with Leicester.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solanke is unveiled as a Tottenham player (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while that the user can take advantage of that loophole for as long as they like, they "won't be able to make another transfer until a Spurs player is removed", according to Fantasy Premier League.

With the transfer window not closing until Friday 30 August, more FPL players could feasibly find themselves in this situation in the coming days.

With a number of players linked with switches across the Premier League - and the simple threat of Chelsea attempting to hoover up as much young talent as possible - some FPL users could be about to take advantage of this simple loophole in the game.

The loophole in FPL (Image credit: @FPL_J05H)

More Fantasy Premier League stories

Fantasy Premier League: How do you score points in FPL?

FPL tips: Former Fantasy Premier League winner shares his secrets with FourFourTwo

Fantasy Premier League: 450 FPL team names for this season