Fenerbahce chairman jailed over match-fixing
ISTANBUL - An Istanbul court jailed the chairman of league champions Fenerbahce on Sunday pending trial on charges of match-fixing, TV reports said, in an investigation which could result in the club being stripped of their title.
Chairman Aziz Yildirim joins 25 people already remanded in custody after police raids at the weekend, prompted by evidence of manipulation in 19 matches, which Turkey's prime minister said has stained Turkey's image.
Yildiz had been taken for medical treatment after prosecutors called for him to be jailed on Friday, but his questioning was completed on Sunday, and the court ordered him to be jailed.
