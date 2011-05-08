Ferguson to stay even if United do double

United are within sight of overhauling Liverpool and winning a 19th English title and Ferguson also hopes to win his third Champions League crown against Barcelona on May 28 to equal Bob Paisley's record of three European Cups with Liverpool.

There was widespread speculation that Ferguson, who has been United's manager since 1986, would retire at the end of the season, but he said he had no thoughts of that.

"I will be here next season," Ferguson, who has a rolling one-year contract at United, told British Sunday newspapers.

It is nearly a decade since Ferguson announced he would step down in 2002 before changing his mind.

"There obviously will be a point when I do quit and when it is I absolutely have no idea because I tried that and it was an absolute disaster," he said.

"I was in agony, absolute agony. My wife made me change my mind and she was dead right. I think she thought she would soon be fed up with me around the house."