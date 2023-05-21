Feyenoord GM Dennis te Kloese rejected Tottenham, expects coach Arne Slot to stay

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese says he will be staying at the Rotterdam club after rejecting an approach from Tottenham and he is confident the Dutch champions can hang on to in-demand coach Arne Slot as well.

Spurs are looking for a new sporting director after Fabio Paratici left the club last month and filling that role is understood to be key to their search for a new manager following the departure of Antonio Conte in March.

Te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands' morning show "Goedemorgen Eredivisie" that he had rejected an offer from Spurs and wants to continue work in Rotterdam.

"It's not an option right now," Te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands' morning show Goedemorgen Eredivisie. "I said 'no' and I also don't have any interest. I've made the choice to work for Feyenoord and that is still a great honour.

"We have made really good steps last year and then to say: 'Let's hear what I can do for other clubs,' is not an option for me. I want to be very clear: it will not happen."

Feyenoord wrapped up the Eredivisie title last weekend, their first since 2017, with a win over Go Ahead Eagles.

That sparked huge celebrations in Rotterdam and coach Slot has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham among the clubs thought to be looking at the 44-year-old.

"He still has a contract for two years," Te Kloese said. "That has been said before and we have not been approached by any club.

"It is up to Arne to say something about that [his future]. But for us there is no ambiguity about it. We assume that he will remain the trainer of Feyenoord.

"He has a contract for two more years and this summer there is no release clause in his contract, so we can say no if we want. And we have quite a good story here as well. Champions League next year, a lot of new players were signed last summer and they proved real good players in this team and their contracts also run for quite some years to come. So we have something here to look forward to."