FIFA launches FIFA+, a free streaming service offering live football, exclusive series and archived World Cup matches

FIFA has launched its first official streaming service, FIFA+, offering football fans a smorgasbord of football content unavailable elsewhere.

Viewers will have access to more than 40,000 live games per year (over 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s) with leagues as varied as the Thai top-flight and Danish lower leagues represented. While major leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga are not included for rights reasons, the free package gives lovers of the beautiful game a chance to watch football – and futsal – from nations and leagues they previously haven't had access to.

WATCH IT NOW

What's more, the service offers a seemingly bottomless archive of classic World Cup matches. Never seen the legendary 1970 final between Brazil and Italy? Well now you can, with original commentary available in a range of languages.

Revisit individual icons' greatest performances – from Diego Maradona to Carli Lloyd – in 'Classic Players', a series which focuses of a host of superstars throughout their careers. Watch the origin stories of some of modern greats in 'Before They Were Superstars'. There are also classic goals and iconic clips from almost every World Cup.

FIFA+ Originals features new documentaries and series for football fans to enjoy. These include Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, Golden Boot, a series which looks back at the top goal scorers at various World Cups, and Captains, featuring a group of International skippers as they attempt to lead their nations to the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA+ is available on all web and mobile devices.

