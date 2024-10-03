First Premier League manager set to be sacked in international break: report

The Premier League sack race is in full flow, with a number of managers all at risk of losing their jobs in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag has come under intense pressure at Manchester United, though it seems the Dutchman will continue as manager for the foreseeable short-term future.

Five teams at the bottom of the table are all still waiting for their first win of the season, however, with Wolves, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Leicester City all winless after six games. That's ramping up the threat of the sack on a number of managers - and it seems one might not last past the upcoming international break.

First Premier League manager to be sacked this season revealed

Russell Martin is set to be the first manager casualty (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the TalkSport, Russell Martin is set to become the first managerial casualty of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with Southampton unconvinced the 38-year-old is the person to keep them in the top flight this term.

This term, Southampton have lost five games and drawn once, scoring three goals and conceding 12. Performances have reportedly "split" the Saints board, and while sporting director Rasmus Ankerson does still support Martin, owner Dragan Solak is scrutinising results to an increasing degree.

That's despite Martin having managed to return Southampton to the Premier League at the first time of asking, via the play-offs with victory against Leeds United.

Martin helped achieve promotion to the Premier League last season (Image credit: Alamy)

After Monday's 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth, though, Martin was left particularly angry and disappointed in his players. His comments after the game potentially highlight why a decision could well be imminent at St Mary's.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We were soft," Martin said. "Whatever personnel you have on the pitch, whatever way you play, if you lack the fight and aggression and spirit and togetherness and courage that we lacked in the first half, you're going to have a big, big problem.

VIDEO: Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

"I didn't recognise our team. I didn't like a lot of what I saw, and I was hurt by the lack of spirit and fight. Normally I'm proud of them for the courage they show, but there was no aggression, no courage, no intensity to play."

Southampton's final game before the international break is against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.