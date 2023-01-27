FM23: Football Manager 2023 is coming to PlayStatation 5 on February 1

Football Manager 2023 will be launching on PlayStation 5 on February 1.

The iconic football management sim is landing on the console for the first time following a little delay but comes just in time for the expected March update of the game.

For PlayStation Plus subscribers, there's a 20% off voucher, redeemable until February 14. The discount total is consistent with the pre-order incentive that ran prior to the initial intended release date.

“We’re delighted with today’s update that we’re finally going to be able to get FM23 Console into the hands of PS5 gamers,” Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s Studio Director, said.

“Since the initial delay, the team at Sports Interactive and our colleagues at SEGA have worked tirelessly with Sony to overcome the issues and we’re pleased to now have a release candidate ready to launch next week.

“While it's unusual for us to release a game during a major football transfer window, our priority from the moment our initial launch was postponed was to get the game into the hands of PS5 gamers as quickly as possible. Once all the global transfer windows are closed, we will provide a data update for the PS5 edition in line with the updates for all of our other platforms.”

If you're looking for a team to play as in FM23, we've got you covered here (opens in new tab), while we also have the definitive list of the wonderkids you need to sign (opens in new tab) this time around.