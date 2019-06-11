Fonseca takes over at Roma
Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the new head coach of Roma.
The 46-year-old Portuguese, who won the Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk last season, has signed a two-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.
Former Porto and Braga boss Fonseca told asroma.com: “I am excited and motivated by the task ahead of us. I cannot wait to move to Rome, meet our fans and get started. Together, I believe we can create something special.”
Fonseca is the permanent successor to Eusebio Di Francesco, who left Roma in March and was replaced on an interim basis by Claudio Ranieri.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.