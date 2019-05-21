Tuesday's big football rumours: Manchester United set asking price for Paul Pogba

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and seem confident of securing the 23-year-old’s signature in the summer, the Mirror reports. The Bundesliga side have increased their interest in the attacking midfielder as they search for replacements for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

With Paul Pogba seemingly open to leaving Manchester United this summer, the club have set their asking price at £138 million, according to the Daily Star. Having seen his game turnaround under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former club Juventus and Paris St Germain are said to have been keeping tabs on the France international.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could be up for grabs in the transfer window, the Mirror says. With one year left on his contract, Liverpool are reportedly considering making a swoop for the 23-year-old. But the Premier League runners-up could face competition from Bayern Munich, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona’s Malcom has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Tottenham, the Sun reports, as the LaLiga champions reportedly look to cash in on the 22-year-old Brazilian. He arrived at the Nou Camp under a £36million deal but Barcelona are now said to be looking at ways to bring in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Social media round-up

Arsenal identify transfer target to replace goalkeeper Petr Cechhttps://t.co/pzac88NEPnpic.twitter.com/VxQ9gWtsaQ— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 21, 2019

Manchester United are ready to trigger the £45m release clause in Thomas Partey's Atlético Madrid contract this summer. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/6UgHNiYPmQ— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 20, 2019

Players to watch

Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez (Richard Sellers/PA)

Maxi Gomez: Tottenham look like the frontrunners to snatch the Celta Vigo striker, the Mirror says, likely leaving West Ham and Liverpool disappointed.

Joao Felix: Manchester United look to be upping the ante in their bid for the Benfica star, with the Red Devils willing to pay a £105million release clause, Portuguese paper Record says.