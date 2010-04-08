Foreign-based players only option for Bulgaria

"Unfortunately, our championship's level is too low and I just can't see players who are capable to play in the national team," Stoliov, 43, told a news conference on Thursday.

"That's why I intend to form our squad entirely of players who compete in foreign leagues," added former Levski Sofia coach, who replaced Plamen Markov last year.

Bulgaria failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in 2006 and 2010 and for the 2008 European championships and are desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive failure.

The Balkan country have been drawn in Group G alongside England, Switzerland, Wales and Montenegro as they begin the campaign away against England on September 3.

Stoilov, however, believes Bulgaria have a decent chance of booking a place at the finals in Poland and Ukraine.

"It's a very tough group with no outsiders as every team have a chance to finish first or second," he said. "But I'm confident we'll be able to go through."

