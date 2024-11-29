Forget Amazon - this is where you can find the cheapest PS5 and EA FC 25 bundle deal this Black Friday

Buying a brand new PlayStation 5 and EA FC 25 is expensive, but fortunately deals are available for both this Black Friday. The cheapest discount isn't at Amazon, however, with Walmart offering the combined bundle for $454 overall - representing a really useful 20 per cent saving.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart Originally released in November 2023, the PlayStation 5 Slim has been out for a little over a year but is already more than $75 off. A space saver, thanks to being the slim version, it's also a money saver thanks to Walmart's generous Black Friday offer.

EA Sports FC 25 - PS5: was $69.99 now $30 at Walmart It might have only been released two months ago, but my play-time on EA FC 25 is already through the roof - and I'm bound to rack up countless more hours on it in the coming weeks. Walmart are praticially giving the game away this Black Friday, too, with a mega 57% discount - there's genuinely no better time to take advantage of this deal.

When the original PS5 was released in 2020, barely anybody could get their hands on a console for love nor money. More and more have appeared in the intervening years since then, with the Slim version now increasing supply even more - hence the great saving available.

The new console is essential for playing EA FC 25 on, too. The game's Frostbite engine specifically focused on graphics and gameplay for the new generation consoles, meaning that PS4s don't quite provide the level of playing experience possible from such an enjoyable game. Sure, it does the job - but nowhere near to the same level as a PS5.

When we reviewed the game in September, we believed the updates made make it "the best football game released in the last few years". High praise indeed, but certainly justified. You don't want to ruin that experience with an underperforming console not quite hitting the same heights.

It's the lowest-ever price we've seen of the game, which has plenty of other EA FC 25 deals available on different consoles, such as the Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

While you'll be taking advantage of this incredible deal, it's worth checking out the best Black Friday soccer deals in the US, and the best Black Friday football deals in the UK. There's an abundance of products to check out, after we've scoured the internet for all manner of discounts.