Former Arsenal captain: Gunners WON'T win the title this season

Arsenal have won six Premeir League games in a row, scoring 25 goals – but a former captain at the club says they don't have what it takes to lift the title.

Mikel Arteta's side are still in the Champions League, too, but are a goal down to Porto heading into the last-16 second leg. It's domestically that the side are starting to flourish, however, following their recent upturn in form.

Despite this, not everyone is impressed – including those previously connected to the club.

Mikel Arteta isn't fooling a fellow former Arsenal captain (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“As I said before, it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the Premier League,” former Gunners skipper William Gallas has said courtesy of Lord Ping. “They have improved from last season for sure.

“It will be a nice story if they win as the last time was 20 years ago so it will be a great story.”

Gallas is still a controversial figure among Gooners, following four years of service at the Emirates Stadium. The French defender arrived as part of the deal that took Ashley Cole to rivals Chelsea, bizarrely inherited Dennis Bergkamp's No.10 shirt and was criticised for his reaction as captain against Birmingham City, in which striker Eduardo Da Silva was infamously horrifically injured.

William Gallas isn't fondly remembered by too many Arsenal fans (Image credit: PA)

As if he hadn't endeared himself to fans enough, Gallas then made the short trip down the Seven Sisters Road to join bitter rivals Tottenham in 2010. Yet despite Arsenal supporters perhaps wondering if he's trying to goad them, Gallas insists that he wants a London team to win the league – honest – and that it'll “definitely” be the Gunners next season.

“I want to see a London team to win the Premier League,“ Gallas insisted, “But I don’t think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season. Next season they definitely will.”

We believe you, Will.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have announced a groundbreaking new deal – which could help fund huge summer spending

Arsenal reportedly plot stunning swoop for Manchester United star

Gunners legend Ian Wright on the Gunners moment that 'broke' him - ‘Like ripping your heart out’