Former Manchester United coach opens up on which players will thrive under Ruben Amorim

Just four days after Erik Ten Hag was sacked, Manchester United announced that Ruben Amorim would take over as their manager.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that the man INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearly wanted can turn their fortunes around as they sit 13th in the Premier League after 11 games.

The Portuguese coach is set to take charge of his first Manchester United game this Sunday when Premier League action returns, as United face Ipswich away from home.

Mike Phelan has spoken about who can thrive under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Mike Phelan with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at Manchester United

Media speculation surrounding Amorim, who ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, his style of play and which players may benefit has been rife over the international break and former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has also had his say.

Phelan was assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2008 and 2013, as well as under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from 2018 to 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman’s podcast Seaman Says, sponsored by Betway, Phelan spoke about which players could thrive under Amorim.

He said: “The ones that everyone wants to start performing are the likes of Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Some of the injured players that were signed under Erik ten Hag, I’m sure he’ll be looking to get them back fit and, on the field, as well.

“You’ve got the centre-back [Yoro} who has only played one game so far and hasn’t really got his United career up and running yet."

Phelan was also careful to clarify that players' success may depend on what system Amorim decides to play.

Ruben Amorim will be hoping for more from Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phelan said: “The new signings will be very important to Rúben Amorim, to find out what they’ve got and whether he can fit them into the system – whatever system that might be – it might be the system he used at Sporting and if he’s got the players at Man United who can do that.

“So, there is a lot of search and discovery that will need to take place. You’ll have players like Bruno Fernandes who will know him from Sporting, he’s captain so he’ll be the first name on the team sheet straightaway.”