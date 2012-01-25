Formica eyeing Olympiakos transfer

Reports over the weekend claimed the Greek giants had opened talks with the Premier League strugglers over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

Formica only joined the Ewood Park outfit in the summer from Newell’s Old Boys, but is keen to cut short his spell in England.

And Lautaro Formica, who himself plays in Greece for Asteras Tripolis, has confirmed a deal is in the pipeline.

"Of course I spoke with my brother about this," he told Sport24.

"There is a possibility to make a transfer to Olympiakos. There is interest from the Greek champions.

"I said to him a lot of things about Greece and what Olympiakos means for Greek football.

"The problem is that he has some issues with Blackburn that he must resolve.

"He told me that he wants to come to and play here. It doesn't depend on him. It depends on the two clubs, Blackburn and Olympiakos. We will see what is going to happen."



ByBen McAleer