Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told where he must strengthen in January window

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may look to add to his squad in January

Liverpool have been advised to enter the transfer market this month as they aim to win their second Premier League title of the Jurgen Klopp era.

After slumping to a fifth-place finish last season, the Reds look set to mount a sustained championship challenge this time around.

A 4-2 victory over Newcastle on Monday night saw Liverpool move three points clear of the chasing pack at the summit of the standings.

The winter window is now open for business and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes his old club need to add some extra defensive cover to their squad this month.

"I do still feel that Man City are the favourites for the title right now and they have the edge," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"There are still little weaknesses in Liverpool where they could be found out. On the back of injuries to the two left-backs and [Joel] Matip being out of the season, this is an opportunity that Liverpool can't waste and l do think Liverpool have to bring a defender in during January."

Fellow pundit Gary Neville also predicted that the Reds will be active in the January window.

"I am wondering if Liverpool might have a sneaky little dabble in the transfer market in January," the former Manchester United defender said.

"They won't announce it because they are clever and never want other clubs to know they are desperate, but l wonder if they think that adding something to their squad could potentially give them a difference because it's up for grabs."

Liverpool return to action against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's team will then host Fulham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final next week, before resuming their Premier League title tilt against Bournemouth on January 22.

