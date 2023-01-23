Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard following a run of eight Premier League games without a win. A club statement is set to follow.

The weekend saw fellow strugglers West Ham United beat Lampard's side 2-0, thanks to a double from Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium. Everton have now been in the bottom three for the past three Premier League fixtures, having reached a high of 11th this season.

The match was dubbed "El Sackico" with David Moyes under threat, as the Irons boss declared, "I really hope Everton stick with Frank; he is a top bloke from the times I've been with him, but I have to think about my position because me winning one game doesn't mean everything is fine."

Two Jarrod Bowen goals won West Ham the points at the weekend (Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Now, MailSport (opens in new tab) have broken the news of the dismissal, with Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) following suit.

The Toffees boss has been in charge for a year, taking over from Rafael Benitez and keeping the club in the Premier League. Everton are one of six ever-presents in the top tier since its breakaway in 1992, with that particular stretch coming under significant threat this season, as they face a tough relegation fight.

Lampard has managed just three wins all season with the last coming on October 22 against Crystal Palace. Fans have since staged a sit-in protest against the ownership and the weekend's loss leaves them 19th, level on points with bottom-placed Southampton.

Frank Lampard began his management career with a stint at Derby County for a season. There, he would manage future Chelsea star, Mason Mount, among others and guide the Rams to a play-off final.

Everton fans staged a sit-in at Goodison Park recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Lampard took the job at Stamford Bridge, where he had been a hero as a player. His sole full season as Blues boss was a success of sorts as he took Chelsea into the Champions League despite a transfer embargo that forced him to dip into the club's academy for squad players, as the likes of Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori all emerged under his leadership.

Lampard was the last manager to be sacked by former owner Roman Abramovich, with the west Londoners struggling in January 2021. Thomas Tuchel took the reins and famously won the Champions League that very season.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the 7/4 favourite (opens in new tab) for the job at Goodison Park, with the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Wayne Rooney, David Moyes and Nuno Espirito Santo all on the bookies' shortlist.