French club's hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news

The football world is abuzz with talk of Neymar's record-shattering transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but clearly it is not just Barcelona fans disturbed by his looming switch to Ligue 1.

The 25-year-old's mega move is tipped to be completed by the end of the week, but the paperwork might still come too late for PSG's season opener against Amiens on Saturday.

That means the world's soon-to-be most expensive player could debut at the 18,250-capacity Stade de Roudourou, home to unheralded Guingamp.

And judging by the Brittany-based side's brilliant reaction to the news, they might prefer him to wait a little longer.

Guingamp finished an impressive 10th last term and have recently added 28-year-old ex-Swansea fullback Franck Tabanou to their squad.

Swapping the Liberty Stadium for a return to Ligue 1 is perhaps now looking less exciting for the former France youth international ...