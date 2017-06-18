Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
Paul Pogba and Carlos Tevez traded signed shirts as they met up in China.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba renewed acquaintances with Carlos Tevez, as he engaged in some shirt-swapping with his former Juventus team-mate.
Tevez left United for Manchester City before he had the chance to play with Pogba at Old Trafford, but linked up with the Frenchman at Juve for two seasons after a switch to Italy in 2013.
Together they helped Juve to two of their six successive Serie A titles and their connection was restored briefly as Pogba met up with the Shanghai Shenhua striker in China.
The pair traded signed jerseys and posed for a picture that Pogba posted to Instagram, with both wearing broad smiles as well as their new memorabilia.
In the post Pogba used the caption: "See you again soon brother."
Perhaps a Tevez return to Old Trafford could be in the offing?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.